SALEM, OR (AP) — A report by the Oregon Cannabis Commission recommends that the state set up an independent state agency to regulate legal marijuana rather than having three different agencies share the job.
Marijuana is currently regulated by the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission and the Oregon Department of Agriculture but their responsibilities also include public health, alcohol and crop services.
The Statesman Journal reported Tuesday that it obtained the draft report through a public records request.
The report says that having three agencies manage marijuana in Oregon creates confusion and each agency has a different mindset about how to address the legalization of cannabis.
Law enforcement officials and growers have also found the multi-agency approach difficult to navigate.
Spokespeople from OLCC and OHA declined to comment on the proposal.
