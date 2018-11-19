PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new report says Oregon’s population grew by more than 50,000 people this past year.
The findings echo similar population jumps over the past three years.
The authors note, however, that this year’s population growth was a bit slower.
The Portland State University study this year says Oregon’s population increased by more than 54,000 people. Researchers in the report say 88-percent of that growth is from people moving into the state.
Portland in the study had the biggest recorded population boost. Bend came in second.
Other cities that saw significant growth included Beaverton, Eugene and Salem.
Oregon’s population is now at more than four million one-hundred-and-ninety-five thousand, according to the report.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
