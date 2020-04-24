SALEM, OR (KPTV) - While some people protest inmates remaining in custody during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report states Oregonians do not support releasing offenders to ensure social distancing at prisons and jails.
DHM Research released its most recent survey Friday, showing 68% of Oregonians oppose releasing people from custody to ensure social distancing. Supporters accounted for 23%, while 9% were undecided.
Additionally, the survey showed only 36% of responders supported releasing those who are medically fragile, while 56 percent opposed it.
The survey did find that 49% of responders supported releasing people from jails and prisons who were deemed low-risk to the community, compared to 46% opposed and 5% undecided.
On the question of releasing inmates with less than a year remaining on their sentence, 51% of those surveyed would support that, while 42% were opposed.
On Friday, drivers passed by the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and sounded their horns from cars adorned with signs such as “Free them all” and “Mass release now.”
The Oregon State Penitentiary is one of four prisons in the state where inmates have sued the Department of Corrections and Gov. Kate Brown over medical care and the COVID-19 response.
They didn't just drive by. They entered the property where unauthorized individuals are not supposed to drive. They blocked the parking lot until ODOC staff redirected them.
Ummm no they can stay behind bars. Why are people so stupid?!?!?!?!
