PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A report has listed Portland among the worst cities for drivers in the U.S.
The WalletHub survey ranked Portland 79th out of 100 on its list of “2019’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in.”
The report compared the 100 largest cities in the country using various “driver-friendliness” metrics, including average gas prices, annual hours in traffic, repair shops per capita and car theft rate.
Portland came in among the worst overall for car theft rate, according to WalletHub.
The report also dinged the Rose City for having among the most days with precipitation in the U.S.
Overall, Portland finished 83rd for safety, 72nd for traffic and infrastructure and 61st for cost of ownership and maintenance, according to WalletHub.
Portland did receive higher marks, coming in 25th, for access to vehicles and maintenance.
Raleigh, North Carolina was ranked as the best city to drive in for 2019. Seattle finished below Portland at 94th. Detroit was number 100.
For more, go to wallethub.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Portland is one of the worst cities to live in, too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.