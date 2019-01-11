EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A person was shot at a school in Eugene, according to reports.
A Eugene Police Department spokeswoman told KVAL that officers responded to a dispute at Cascade Middle School on Friday morning.
Officers found a suspect, who was subsequently shot.
Investigators did not immediately release any information about the suspect, who shot the suspect or the nature of the initial dispute.
The suspect’s condition was also not known.
#BREAKING: Shooting inside Cascade Middle School in Eugene. Suspect shot; condition unclear. Police say NO students were hurt. School is currently in lockout. Parents are being asked to stay home and not come to the school during the active police investigation. pic.twitter.com/gHHsfdTH8g— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) January 11, 2019
The police department spokeswoman told KVAL that no students, staff or officers were hurt.
Cascade Middle School posted a message on its website saying: “ALL STUDENTS ARE SAFE AND UNHARMED.”
The school was placed in lockout, with nobody allowed inside and students locked in their classrooms.
Administrators said students would be released through the side exits when the school day is over at 3 p.m. The front parking lot was closed, so the pickup point will be St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 1760 Echo Hollow Road.
Parents were asked not to call or go to the school as the investigation continued, at the request of Eugene police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
