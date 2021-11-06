PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers said an investigation is underway following a complaint made by team staff about the workplace environment at the practice facility.
The Trail Blazers said in a press release on Saturday they have hired O’Melveny & Meyers to conduct an investigation into the concerns and will take appropriate action based on its outcome.
The team said concerns were raised by non-player personnel.
According to a report in The Athletic, the team is investigating president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey. It said at least one Portland employee reported potential misconduct. The nature of the misconduct allegations is not known.
Olshey joined the Trail Blazers in 2012 and was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2015.
