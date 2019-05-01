PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An independent engineering report released Wednesday says that wind speed and decorative design likely caused a panel to come loose and fall from a Portland Aerial Tram car in December.
On Dec. 4, the panel came off an aerial tram car and struck a woman in the head about 130 feet below. The woman received only minor injuries.
The report, conducted by Ridgeline Engineering, determined the "combination of the panel’s design and the specific speed and direction of the wind that day likely caused the secondary system to fail and the panel to come loose."
The report states that the wind was gusting as high as 38 miles per hour at the time of the incident.
The report determined that maintenance was not a factor in the incident.
Safety improvements were recommended to prevent a similar incident from happening.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation and Oregon Health Science University said they have already implemented some of the recommendations, including:
- Immediately following the incident on Dec. 4, tram crews replaced the existing carabiners and wire tethers on all panels with enhanced versions.
- In sustained wind speeds higher than 20 mph, the tram will not operate with cabin roof air vents open. The tram will not operate in sustained winds of more than 30 mph.
PBOT said that a "robust customized bolt and tether system" will be installed this summer.
To read the full report, go to www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/730301?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.