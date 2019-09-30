2 reports of gunshots worry residents in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood: ‘It’s scary’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say there were two separate reports of gunshots being fired in Portland's Montavilla neighborhood over the weekend.
Luckily, nobody was hurt in either instance.
The first was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday, when several people say they heard gunfire near Northeast 84th and Glisan.
Officers say they canvassed the area and found evidence of gunfire, but no victims or property damage. The Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating.
Then, Sunday around 8 p.m., someone reported hearing shots near Southeast 92nd and Main, which is right next to the Creative Science School and Berrydale Park.
Police say 42-year-old Israel Elliott was arrested in that case.
Officers believe Elliott fired shots into the air, and they recovered a stolen handgun that had been hidden behind a rock nearby.
The weekend cases are only adding to a long list of concerns neighbors say they have over a recent spike in gun violence.
On Labor Day, mother Denise Elliott was shot and killed in front of her own home near Berrydale Park and her killer is still out there.
It was the fifth shooting reporting in the area that week alone.
“It’s scary,” said a woman who lives in the neighborhood. “Just recently there have been so many reports of shootings and stuff, so we’ve been a lot more cautious … they’ve been so close to our house, we actually heard a couple of them happen.”
The woman, who did not want to be identified because of safety concerns, said gunfire has become so common in the area she won’t even take her dog out at night anymore.
“We used to, but since all this has been happening, we definitely don’t feel safe going out after dark,” she said. “We just kind of want to know why it’s happening and what we can do to avoid it.”
If you know anything that can help police solve these crimes, call Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.