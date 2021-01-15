PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A representative for people with disabilities is calling on the Oregon Health Authority saying it's falling short on vaccine accessibility.
Leslie Sutton was in the Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting Thursday morning on behalf of the Oregon Council on Developmental Disabilities.
Sutton says the OHA has not properly communicated with health care providers, vaccine clinics and local health authorities that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their providers are included in Phase 1a of vaccinations.
"There is a promise that is being broken every single day in Oregon when people with developmental disabilities are not getting the access to the vaccine that they are due today," Sutton said during the meeting. "And I just want to make sure that we have, moving forward, a commitment from the OHA that when this committee acts and says who is in the next phases that you will implement this with partners in a way that makes this real, because otherwise you are providing empty hope to people that need it most. And that is not fair, it is not equitable, it is not right."
OHA's Public Health Director Rachael Banks responded to Sutton's comments by saying "We definitely want to see that the people that we’ve prioritized in 1a - for equity reasons, for policy reasons on the ground - are able to get that. We know that has fallen short, we know that we’ve heard people were turned away, and we are actively working with organizers of these events to ensure people aren’t turned away."
Banks reinstated OHA's commitment to working on the problem. She says Oregon's Phase 1a list is more expansive than many other states, and says they have more work to do in terms of communication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.