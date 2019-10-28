WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republican Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon is retiring from Congress and will not seek election to a 12th term.
The 62-year-old Walden is a former chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee and now serves as the top Republican on the energy panel.
He was a key player in GOP efforts to replace President Barack Obama's health care law. He also led House GOP election efforts in 2014 and 2016.
Walden is the 19th House Republican to announce he or she will not seek reelection. Three other GOP lawmakers have resigned.
Walden is a former radio station owner and was elected to represent eastern Oregon in 1998. The reliably Republican district covers more than half the state.
In a statement released by his office on Monday, Walden said:
“At the end of this term, I will have devoted 30 years to the important calling of public service; of helping bring people together to solve problems and leave our communities, our beautiful state and our great nation better off for the next generation.
“Together we’ve worked to find solutions to the opioid crisis, improve forest health, and increase access to high speed broadband.
“My team and I have helped thousands of Oregonians get the Social Security, Medicare, and veterans’ benefits they earned and deserved.
“I fought to save the fire-fighting tanker base in Medford, the VA facility in White City, and I’ve stood up for the ranching and farming way of life that is eastern Oregon.
“Rural Oregon values run deeply in my veins. My ancestors arrived here in 1845 and I grew up on a cherry orchard in The Dalles with parents who survived the Great Depression. They taught me the true meaning of community; the importance of giving back; and the value of hard work. That’s why I’ve given it my all for the people and the way of life we so enjoy in Oregon.
“Based on recent polling, strong fundraising, and the backing of my wife and family, I am confident I could earn the support of 2nd District voters for another term. I’m also optimistic that a path exists for Republicans to recapture a majority in the House, and that I could return for two more years as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
“But I also know that for me, the time has come to pursue new challenges and opportunities.
“So, I will not seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, nor election to any other office, but instead I will close the public service chapter of my life, thankful for the friends I’ve made and the successful work we’ve done together.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to represent the people of Oregon’s 2nd District in the U.S. House. Know that I will continue to work hard on their behalf as long as I’m in office. Thank you.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
