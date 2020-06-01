Requests made to Gov. Brown for National Guard following three nights of protests in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some Oregon officials are calling on Gov. Kate Brown to activate the National Guard to help local law enforcement following three nights of protests in Portland.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, demonstrators took to the city streets in response to the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, on May 25 in Minneapolis.
The protests each night in Portland have also led to looting and rioting by small groups of people who have sprayed graffiti, smashed windows and stolen from stores.
Mayor Ted Wheeler held a news conference Monday morning to address the third night of protests, in which a dozen people were arrested.
Wheeler was joined by Portland Police Bureau Deputy Chief Chris Davis, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams.
Wheeler thanked the thousands who demonstrated peacefully and reprimanded the “small handful of rioters” who have continued to act violently in the city. “I do not believe that violence or destruction is the answer to healing the deep racial wounds harming Portland and America," Wheeler said.
Davis spoke about how Sunday went for police, highlighting a shared moment of solidarity between kneeling officers and demonstrators.
Davis said the vast majority of protesters were peaceful Sunday and due to its size, a crowd was allowed to march across the Burnside Bridge past the city’s curfew. Demonstrators were given space until things became too unruly. An unlawful assembly was declared by police after projectiles were thrown at officers.
He was happy to report that there were no major injuries during the protests.
Reese said he stands with the family of Floyd and said he had a number of concerns regarding the violence that have come out of the protests.
He clarified how many purposes the Justice Center the serves, including being a place for domestic violence victims to seek restraining orders. The Justice Center was targeted on Friday by rioters and Reese said that it is so much more than a police building.
Reese asked the public for help in identifying anyone who caused damage to the center.
Williams echoed that tensions are high, and the killing of Floyd was inexcusable. He also expressed that the criminal acts are not reflective of the message of those wanting justice and are putting members of law enforcement in harm’s way.
He called the damage to downtown Portland “sickening.”
Both Wheeler and Williams said they made requests to Gov. Brown to call on the National Guard to assist in the response to any future violence in the city.
Wheeler stated he did not know if the governor had reached out to the National Guard. He said that Brown expressed she was considering alternative options, such as utilizing Oregon State Police.
Wheeler also extended the Portland curfew order to resume at 8 p.m. Monday and last until 6 a.m. Tuesday. He said he is making decisions on the curfew on a day-by-day basis.
Watch the full news conference here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.