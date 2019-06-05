Rescue attempts continue for 4 hikers, one from Portland, stranded on Mt. Rainier

MOUNT RAINIER, WA (KPTV) - Rangers are attempting to rescue four climbers, one of them from Portland, off the north side of Mount Rainier.
The four climbers became stranded at 13,500 feet below Liberty Cap earlier this week, according to the National Park Service.
The communications center at Mount Rainier received a call for help Monday afternoon and sent a helicopter to perform reconnaissance of the Liberty Ridge route. The helicopter saw the hikers signaling for help, but gusts of up to 30 mph made rescue using short-haul techniques impossible.
NPS says a backup plan to drop equipment to the climbers was thwarted by the same conditions. Supplies were eventually dropped 1500 feet below the climbers, where flying and weather conditions permitted, in hopes the hikers could descend to it.
On Tuesday, rangers again attempted to reach the climbers by air, but winds of up to 30 mph again thwarted their efforts. The hikers had been able to descend about 250-feet to a more sheltered, but still precarious position, NPS says. They had not been able to reach the equipment left below them on the mountain.
Rangers attempted to reach the hikers for a third time later that afternoon when winds calmed briefly, but a layer of clouds moved in and hid the camp.
A United States Army Chinook helicopter from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, including three Pararescue Jumpers out of the Air Force's 304th Rescue Squadron in Portland, was called in to help.
The crew attempted to perform reconnaissance on their way in, but the site was still too cloudy, according to NPS. By 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the clouds had cleared enough for a second attempt, and although visibility was adequate, the wind was now a sustained 50 mph, according to NPS, and conditions were still too extreme to retrieve the climbers, even for the Chinook.
NPS says cloudy and rainy weather Wednesday prevented any further attempts to reach the climbers by air. Unstable weather forecasted for the next several days is expected to continue to limit air operations.
An emergency closure of Liberty Ridge, one of the most technical and dangerous routes on Mount Rainier, is in effect until rescue operations are complete, according to NPS.
Yevgeniy Krasnitskiy, of Portland, Ruslan Khasbulatov, of Jersey City, New Jersey, Vasily Aushev, of New York, and Kostya "Constantine" Toporov, also of New York, started their ascent May 31 from White River Campground. At least two of the hikers are described by family as experienced climbers.
According to NPS, Liberty Ridge is the same route where a climbing party was hit by rock fall resulting in one death and two injuries last week.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
