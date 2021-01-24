Rescue crew pulls man from sinking vehicle in Columbia River off Marine Drive in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A rescue crew pulled a man from a sinking vehicle in the Columbia River in northeast Portland on Sunday morning.
A passerby called 911 at around 7:30 a.m. to report a car in the water off the 7000 block of Northeast Marine Drive.
A multi-agency response was launched. A Portland Fire & Rescue boat reached the vehicle and crews were able to pull the driver out of the water.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle, according to deputies. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately available.
The crash remains under investigation. Marine Drive was shut down from 33rd Avenue to 122nd Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.