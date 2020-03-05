Rescue crews find driver, SUV that went into Willamette River in Salem area

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Crews have tentatively identified a driver they say drove into Willamette River near the Wheatland Ferry in Marion County on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver went into the water just after 4 p.m. Search and rescue teams searched the river but suspended efforts Wednesday night.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team with help from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol resumed search efforts on Thursday morning.
Crews found the SUV, a GMC Terrain, submerged in the water with the driver still inside. No one else was inside when the vehicle crashed, according to investigators.
Law enforcement has tentatively identified the driver but did not release that information to the public. The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Crews while searching for the driver and the vehicle found two other vehicles that are unrelated to the investigation. Both vehicles were unoccupied and appeared to have been underwater for a while, the sheriff’s office said.
“Due to the challenging location in the waterway of the other two vehicles, at this time, there will be no efforts undertaken to remove them from the river,” according to deputies.
