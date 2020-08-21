GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Rescue crews pulled an unconscious teen girl from the Sandy River on Friday afternoon.
The 14-year-old girl was flown to the hospital and an update was not immediately available on her condition.
A Gresham Fire Department spokesman said the girl was with a group of teens at YMCA Camp Collins near Oxbow Park at 2 p.m. They were swimming across the Sandy River, when the girl’s foot became wedged in rocks among swift currents.
The force of the water pushed her over, according to firefighters, which caused her life jacket to come loose and float away from her body.
The girl was then unable to keep her head above water.
Rescue crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene and were able to remove the girl from the rocks, but she was unconscious.
Life Flight flew the girl to the hospital, as crews performed CPR.
No further details were immediately available. FOX 12 will continue to update this story.
