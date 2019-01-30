MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Search and rescue crews recovered a body near a downed plane on Mount Hood Wednesday morning.
A search operation was launched Tuesday after deputies were notified of a signal from a plane transponder. The downed plane was found in the area of Eliot Glacier on the north side of the mountain.
A Civil Air Patrol pilot and an Oregon Air National Guard helicopter crew confirmed the tail numbers on the downed plane matched those on the plane that was flown by 63-year-old George Regis.
Regis flew from Grove Field at the Port of Camas on Friday, but he was not heard from again. Investigators said Regis had planned to fly from southwest Washington to Phoenix, Arizona and then possibly to Texas.
The Hood River County Sheriff's Office said a body was also located in the area of the crash.
At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a rescue team began the climb to the crash site and reached it just before 9 a.m. The sheriff's office said the team confirmed the pilot and sole occupant was deceased.
The rescue team is taking the body to Cloud Cap Inn and then to Hood River.
The sheriff's office said positive identification will be confirmed later in the day.
The rescue team was made up of members from the Hood River Crag Rats, Air Force Reserve 304th Rescue Squadron and Oregon Air National Guard's 125th Special Tactics Squadron.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
