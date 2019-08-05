WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - Dive teams searched Horseshoe Lake in Woodland Sunday evening after receiving the report of a possible drowning.
Woodland police, along with dive teams from Clark County Fire and Rescue, Vancouver Fire Technical Response and Cowlitz County, responded to Horseshoe Lake Park at 7 p.m.
Police said someone reported seeing a boy swimming in the lake and when they looked back, they did not see him anymore.
The boy was described as having blonde hair and wearing blue swim shorts.
According to police, there were no witnesses that saw a boy coming out of the water or going under.
Dive teams searched for about two hours before suspending the search due to darkness.
Anyone with a missing child that matches the description, please call Woodland police immediately at 360-225-8981. Please reference case number W19-574.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.