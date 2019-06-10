DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Rescue crews pulled a hiker off North Sister Monday afternoon after he fell and hurt himself on the mountain’s east side near the summit.
Robert Kalmbach, 21, called 911 around 10:20 a.m. and told dispatchers he had fallen and was unable to continue on his own, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says.
According to the sheriff’s office, Kalmbach reported that he and a friend had set out that morning from Pole Creek Trailhead with plans to summit North Sister and then ski back to the trailhead.
Kalmbach said they had made it to within 200 feet of the summit, which reaches 10,085 feet, when he fell and hurt himself.
The sheriff’s office located Kalmbach approximately 5.5 miles from the Pole Creek Trailhead.
Crews arrived on scene at approximately 1:46 p.m. and worked to stabilize Kalmbach before he was put into a rescue sled, lowered down to a helicopter and flown to St. Charles Hospital in Bend. The sheriff’s office says Kalmbach suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews also helped Kalmbach’s friend back to the Pole Creek Trailhead. He was not hurt.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
