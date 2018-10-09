Rescue crews are searching for a missing and injured hiker from Arizona on Mount Hood.
David Yaghmourian, 30, of Phoenix, was hiking the Timberline Trail with a friend when he sustained an injury to his leg.
On Monday, deputies said Yaghmourian stopped to rest while they were returning to Timberline Lodge. His fellow hiker continued on to the lodge and waited for him there.
Yaghmourian was last seen at the eastern junction of the Timberline Trail at the Pacific Crest Trail. He is considered a missing and endangered person by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Mountain Wave Search & Rescue has had crews searching for Yaghmourian since Monday night.
He is described as 30 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, black Columbia jacket and tan pants. He had a large black backpack with red trim and what appeared to be a yellow towel on top.
Anyone with information about Yaghmourian’s location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-655-8211.
