COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - Search and rescue crews have responded to the area of Warren Lake on the report of a missing and injured hiker.
The Hood River County Sheriff's Office said Leslie Drapiza, from Silverton, was last seen in the area of Warren Lake after departing from the Starvation Creek Trailhead off of Interstate 84.
The sheriff's office said Drapiza was last seen by another hiker at around 1 p.m. Sunday.
According to the sheriff's office, Drapiza texted a family member around 6:30 p.m. saying she had been injured. She was able to provide descriptions of nearby landmarks.
By around noon Monday, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center received a text message from Drapiza providing information that she is currently on trail 413.
Attempts to ping her phone for a more specific location have not been successful, but searchers are converging on the 413 trail system.
Search teams from Hood River Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest SAR, Portland Mountain Rescue, Multnomah County SAR Explorers, and Washington County SAR Explorers have responded to help search for Drapiza. Crews began searching late Sunday evening and through the night.
The sheriff's office said Warren Lake has about 1.5 feet of snow, with the possibility of more on the way.
FOX 12 will continue to update this story with new information as it becomes available.
