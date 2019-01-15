CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is working to rescue a lost climber off Mount Hood.
The climber, a man, left for a climb this morning and got caught in whiteout conditions and started to panic, a sheriff’s office spokesperson says.
The man called for help just above Zigzag Canyon on the southwest side of the mountain below the usual climbing hazard areas. The sheriff’s office says the man is an experienced hiker, is not injured, is dressed for current weather conditions and has some food and water.
Search and rescue crews Tuesday afternoon set up a staging area at Timberline Lodge as they attempted to reach the climber and get him off the mountain safely.
Crews believe they know where the man is and have asked him to stay in the area.
No additional information was immediately available for release. This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
