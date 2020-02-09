Rescue operations continue in Umatilla Co. to help those stranded by flooding

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Rescuers are back out Sunday to help people stranded by flooding in Umatilla County.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers and partner agencies are continuing search and rescue operations.
Officials say rescue operations will be taking place in the South Fork of Walla Walla River Road up to Harris Park and the Mill Creek areas for people who have requested assistance and are stranded due to the flooding.
An Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Blackhawk helicopter and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter will be helping rescue people who want to evacuate.
Volunteer search and rescue teams are also performing a ground search of the Thorn Hollow/Gibbon area.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
