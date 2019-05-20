Rescue swimmers save 62-year-old man after boat capsizes on southern Oregon coast

CURRY COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Rescue swimmers saved a 62-year-old man after his boat capsized in the ocean on the southern Oregon coast.
A 911 caller reported seeing a capsized boat off Myers Creek in the Pistol River area about seven miles south of Gold Beach at 12:01 p.m. Monday.
The witness also stated one person had been thrown from the boat into the water.
First responders arrived to find the boat about 300 yards offshore in the breakers. The man thrown from the boat was about 100 yards offshore and struggling to swim against the breaking surf.
A Curry County Sheriff’s Office rescue swimmer, two Gold Beach Fire Department rescue swimmers and an Oregon State Police trooper with a dry suit entered the water and were able to reach the 62-year-old boater.
Deputies said the man was wearing a life vest.
The Gold Beach man was taken to shore and treated for possible hypothermia.
Investigators said the boater was attempting to take his 18-foot fiberglass boat from Gold Beach to Brookings along the coastline.
Deputies said it was 21 minutes from the time of the original 911 call until the man was pulled from the water. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said the fast response was crucial in saving the man’s life in those treacherous conditions.
