Rescuers find missing hiker, dog near Trillium Lake after friend calls 911

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Search-and-rescue teams on Friday found a lost hiker who went missing while hiking with her dog and a friend near Trillium Lake.
Catherine Howell, 72, was hiking with her dog, named Early, when the dog ran off, prompting Howell to split from her friend to try to find the animal.
Howell’s friends went back to the car and found Early waiting there, but then the dog ran off again, according to authorities.
Howell did not return to the car, prompting the friend to call 911.
Search-and-rescue teams combed the trail system and found Howell less than a mile up the trail with her dog. Rescuers then helped Howell and her dog down the trail and back to the parking lot. Both were tired but uninjured, according to authorities.
Howell, an experienced hiker, told searchers she had taken a wrong turn but had gotten back on the main trail and was trying to get find her way out when rescuers found her.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.