GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) -- A skier died at Timberline on Saturday in a tree well-related incident.
Timberline officials say the 42-year-old man was skiing with a friend within the designated boundaries.
A third park found the man Saturday morning, unresponsive.
Timberline officials say resuscitation efforts were not successful.
The name of the man who died has not been released by Timberline officials.
Sports enthusiasts at Timberline are reacting to the news.
“It's a reminder how dangerous it is sometimes, and to be safe when you're up here,” snowboarder, Jordan Strange said.
FOX 12 spoke with a group of snowboarders Saturday night who shared how to stay safe out on the slopes.
“Panic sets in you start freaking out you get claustrophobic and you just don't feel right. If that happens, don't panic. Try to figure out where you're at if you are upside down reach for your bindings, get yourself out,” snowboarder, Quincy Harris said.
“Always let the people know behind you that you're in the well so you can let them know 'hey I'm over here' you know on the left side, right side so you don't get run into I've had a few incidents where you know I've gotten stuck between a tree and there's you know some freestyle boarders coming in and I've almost been hit in the face,” snowboarder, Jon Montero said.
But what exactly is a tree well?
FOX 12 spoke with rescue leader Erik Brohms from Portland Mountain Rescue who gave a clearer picture on how tree wells work and some safety tips.
“Tree wells are formed when the snow falls and underneath the branches around a tree the snow doesn't consolidate around underneath close to the trunk of the tree,” Brohms said.
Brohms says tree wells could be as deep as the total amount of snow on the mountain.
He says if you fall in one it is a dire situation.
“You don't have much time at all because of a person you know suffocating only takes a few minutes. You know if they do have a clear airway you know they could succumb to hypothermia you know within an hour or more,” Brohms said. “They say grab onto the tree trunk, try to you know get yourself back up as best you can.”
Brohms says don’t ski or snowboard alone.
If you are going to go on a run in deep fresh snow give trees extra space.
“You want to be in eyesight of your partner not just verbal contact because verbal contact could be a ways away plus you could lose contact easily,” Brohms said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
