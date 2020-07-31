MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Search and rescue crews had a busy day Thursday, with some good stories to tell.
There were three separate operations on and around Mount Hood on Thursday.
Nurse helps hiker in distress
Just after 2 p.m., a 23-year-old man from Vancouver reported having complications from asthma while hiking the Timberline Trail.
Deputies said the man forgot his inhaler, was out of breath and vomiting, and could not go on. He was hiking the trail alone from Timberline Lodge and planned to finish the entire 40-mile trail, finishing back at Timberline.
Another hiker, who is an emergency room nurse, stopped to help the hiker in distress and stayed with him the entire trip. The nurse ended his own trip around the mountain to provide assistance, according to deputies.
The distressed hiker was located by search crews who returned him safely to the trailhead around 8 p.m. Rescue crews said the man was in good condition.
86-year-old woman survives the night, keeps her huckleberries
At around 4:30 p.m., the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a missing 86-year-old woman from Hood River who had been picking huckleberries with her husband.
Deputies said Elva Lane and her husband Ray were picking berries in the Red Hill area west of Parkdale in the Mount Hood National Forest. They were separated around 1:30 p.m.
When Elva didn’t return to their vehicle, her husband called for help. Temperatures were near 100 degrees at the time.
Elva was reported to be in good health, but she did not have food or water.
Searchers with the Hood River Crag Rats, who had also worked the previous incident, responded, along with the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, including a search and rescue aircraft.
The search continued overnight and included the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue.
Just after 5 a.m. Friday, Elva was found on a dirt road about three miles from the initial search location.
Elva was described as healthy and in good condition after surviving the night in the forest.
“Her spirits were good and carried with her a bucket of huckleberries she was proud to have,” according to deputies.
Search Coordinator Bob Stewart from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said, “She is an amazingly tough lady.”
Elva said that after getting separated from her husband she ended up down a steep ridge. She hiked through the night, finding the dirt roadway early that morning. Elva was reunited with her husband shortly after she was found.
Exhausted hiker from Illinois receives direction
The search operations started at 8:30 a.m. Thursday when a man from Illinois who was hiking the Timberline Trail around Mount Hood called to ask for help. The man said he was exhausted from the heat and was not acclimated to the elevation.
The man was given instruction and a map of trails on how to get down to Laurence Lake. From his location, it was a downhill hike in a shaded timber area.
The man reached the lake at around 3 p.m. He was given a ride back to Timberline Lodge by Oregon State Police.
“We would like to thank the great cooperation with area search teams The Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest SAR, Mountain Wave SAR and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. It is unusual for us to have 3 search and rescue operations in one day and is an example of how many people are recreating in the forest this year,” according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.
(1) comment
Was Elva Lane tested for Covid-19? Could picking berries an “underlying condition”?
