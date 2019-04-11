PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - NASA just released its study of identical twin astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly. The study was done while Scott Kelly spent almost a year in space, and Mark Kelly was on Earth.
Also Earthbound, were the scientists studying the Kelly twins, including one in Portland.
Dr. Brian Piening, Associate Clinical Director Clinical Genomics at Providence Cancer Institute, knows the Kelly twins have the right stuff, because while he's never met them in person, he knows their cells intimately.
Dr Piening studied the identical twins as part of NASA's ground-breaking research project.
"It's cool, yeah. It's one of these once in a lifetime studies," said Dr. Piening. "To really build the most comprehensive portrait of what happens to the human body during a space mission."
The twins offer the perfect nature versus nurture study: Scott in space, Mark as the control subject on Earth.
"They were measure almost simultaneously," Dr. Piening said.
Gathering those measurements, and with DNA sequencing, Dr. Piening compared the twins at the same time in different atmospheres.
Here are some of Dr. Piening's findings
In space, Scott Kelly's gut went through changes. There was an increase in a bacteria that leads to obesity.
Scientists saw a decrease in bone density, and DNA damage as well.
Dr. Piening is also studying the effects of radiation on cancer.
"On the ground we have significant protection from solar radiation," said Dr. Piening.
That's not the case in space.
"Up at the Space Station there is some protection, but not as much, and then in deep space - so if we are planning a mission to Mars - there's virtually no protection," Dr. Piening said.
For travel into deep space, scientists will need to come up with a way to shield astronauts from the sun.
The loads of data - big data collected and analyzed - may also lead to life-saving earthly applications such as targeted cancer therapies.
"Another weapon we can use to kill a person's cancer, and so we're making progress," said Dr. Piening.
Progress for humans on Earth and in space.
The changes to Scott Kelly were temporary. After a few months back on Earth, he was back to "normal."
For more information about the NASA's Twins Study, visit www.nasa.gov/twins-study.
