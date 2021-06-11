PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Researchers at OHSU are ramping up their efforts to identify and monitor COVID-19 mutations, thanks to three million dollars in new funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority.
With the funding, OHSU was able to purchase new equipment and expand capacity, with the goal of increasing genetic sequencing of positive COVID-19 test.
Currently, only 3% of positive tests are genetically sequenced.
OHSU's goal is to immediately increase that to 40-50% of positive tests, which will allow researchers to paint a clearer picture of which variants are circulating in the community.
"We do think the majority of cases, maybe about 90% as of this past month, are variants of concern. Ultimately those will fully take over the background strain. I think we need to continue to monitor for new variants that might emerge that could be potentially worse. And we won't know if they emerge if we don't monitor the sequences," said Donna Hansel, Chair and Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at OHSU.
Hansel said the goal is eventually get to the point where researchers can sequence all positive tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.