PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s pika population is making a comeback after a devastating fire in 2017, according to researchers at the Oregon Zoo.
The zoo last year received a $24,100 grant to help study the Eagle Creek Fire’s impact on the pika population in the Columbia River Gorge.
The Eagle Creek Fire sparked Sept. 2, 2017 and burned more than 48,000 acres in the Gorge, destroying much of the pika habitat in the area, the zoo said.
American pikas are small mammals related to rabbits, known for their distinctive squeak-toy-like call, according to officials. They typically live on mountain slopes at elevations above 6,000 feet, but the pikas in the Gorge are of particular interest because they live at a much lower elevation, the zoo said.
Researchers detected pikas at 45 sites out of 52 surveyed, which they say is a promising increase over the 18 out of 45 sites where they detected pikas last year.
“We still aren’t seeing numbers as high as before the fire, but things are definitely looking up,” Amanda Greenvoss with the zoo's pika watch program said.
The $24,100 Citizen Science grant was one of four awarded in 2018 to fund efforts where partners, volunteers and the Forest Service work together on projects.
The Cascade Pika Watch is now in its fifth year. Anyone who is interested can learn more and register at oregonzoo.org/pikawatch.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
