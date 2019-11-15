PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s population this past year has increased by more than 41,000, largely due to new residents moving into the state, according to preliminary 2019 estimates from researchers at Portland State University.
With the 2020 census around the corner, Oregon has already added more than 400,000 residents in the decade since 2010, PSU’s Population Research Center says.
The preliminary July 1 population estimates show that Oregon’s population grew from 4,195,300 in 2018 to 4,236,400 in 2019, a 1.0 percent increase, researchers say.
Population growth consists of natural increase – the number of births minus the number of deaths – and net migration, the number of people moving into the state minus the number of people moving out.
“From 2018 to 2019, net migration accounted for roughly 86 percent of Oregon's population growth, similar to its share between 2017 and 2018,” according to researchers.
Due to an aging population and declining birth rates, births to Oregon residents outnumbered deaths by less than 6,000.
The number of people moving to Oregon exceeded the number moving out by over 35,000.
“While this number is greater than the net migration observed each year during the recession and recovery between 2008 and 2014, it has fallen from more recent years, mirroring the slowdown in employment growth,” researchers said.
Multnomah County, Washington County, and Clackamas County accounted for nearly half of the state’s growth between 2018 and 2019, with Multnomah and Washington counties each adding more than 7,000 residents, and Clackamas County adding close to 4,000, researchers state.
Among incorporated cities and towns, Portland continued to add more residents than other cities in Oregon, with its 2019 population of 657,100 including growth of 8,360, or 1.3 percent, between 2018 and 2019.
Salem had the second biggest population gain among Oregon cities, adding 1,955 residents, or 1.2 percent, to reach a population of 167,220 in 2019.
Other Oregon cities adding more than 1,500 residents each were Bend and Eugene.
For more information and to view the preliminary population estimates, visit the Population Research Center's website.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
