PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two men were arrested in connection with two burglaries in Portland’s Pearl District earlier this month, according to police.
The burglaries occurred at a commercial building in the 1000 block of Northwest Savier Street early in the morning on April 9 and April 20.
On April 9, two laptops and two iMac computers were taken, along with the video surveillance hard drive, according to investigators. On April 20, the person responsible for the building called police to report that more computer components were taken, along with handheld two-way radios.
While the reporting party was still at the location, there were approached by a resident of a nearby apartment complex in the 1000 block of Northwest 14th Avenue, according to investigators. The resident gave the reporting party one of the stolen radios and a set of keys he had found in the elevator.
Officers reviewed surveillance video at the apartment complex and learned where the suspects were and where they took the stolen items.
Daniel Gardner, 41, and Matthew Gallagher, 40, were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Gardner faces charges including two counts of burglary in the second degree; Gallagher faces charges including possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
Police report commercial burglaries throughout Portland have increased in the past month compared to the same time period in the last three years.
More PDX meth head losers.
