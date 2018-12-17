PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A flood watch goes into effect Monday evening, and residents who live along Johnson Creek are preparing for the upcoming storm.
Johnson Creek, a 25-mile long creek that winds its way through southeast Portland, Milwaukie and Gresham, is notorious for flooding homes and businesses.
Those who have homes and businesses along the creek think flooding when they hear rain storm.
Residents say the city has done a number of things in recent years to keep the flooding to a minimum and some have even become blase about it all.
"If it floods, it floods. What am I going to do about?" said Betty Anderson.
In bad years, some local businesses have lost thousands of dollars in inventory due to flooding.
John Stanford has seen water go in the front door and out the back of some neighboring businesses. However, his business, Rose City Label, has been lucky.
"There’s pretty good bank back here, so it does get fairly high. You can actually see the water from here and hear it splashing back there. But it hasn’t gotten to the house yet," Stanford told FOX 12.
On Monday morning, Johnson Creek was well below flood stage. In some areas, the creek was about nine feet below the top of the banks.
However, a steady, hard rain could bring on at least minor flooding. A line of sandbags can be seen along some areas of the creek just in case that happens.
Residents who need to pickup sandbags can do so at the following locations:
- SE 88th Avenue just south of Holgate Boulevard in the parking lot at Lents Park. Enter parking lot at the bottom of the hill, and follow one-way traffic to the sand pile at the exit on the east side of SE 88th;
- SE 111th Avenue and Harold Street at the southeast corner of the intersection; and
- SW 42nd Avenue and Vermont Street in the lower parking lot of Gabriel Park; enter Gabriel Park from Vermont.
