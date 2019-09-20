Residents asked to stay inside in area of NE Portland as police search for possibly armed suspects

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police asked people to stay inside and lock their doors Friday night as they searched for multiple suspects believed to be armed in a one block area of northeast Portland.
Police asked residents to shelter in place for the one block area between Northeast 51st through 52nd at Northeast Klickitat after they say the suspects ran from officers.
According to law enforcement, the incident began around 6:40 p.m. after a driver called to report another driver following him after flashing a gun.
Officers located the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, but the suspect sped away, according to law enforcement.
The vehicle crashed a short time later and the suspects ran from the scene.
Officers surrounded the area and called for the suspects to surrender over a public address system. No additional information was immediately available for release.
I’m seeing a lot of officers in NE Portland, we can hear the police plane flying overhead. Officers are using loud speaker saying “come out with your hands up.” Reverse 911 call went out, people near Siskiyou & 51st need to lock doors & stay inside #Fox12 #breakingnews #pdxalerts— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 21, 2019
