PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New numbers from Portland police show a troubling increase in gun violence this year - with more than 100 shootings each month of July, August and September.
Feeling the impact of those numbers are Portlanders themselves.
On July 25, two men were shot at the intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 158th Avenue. One of the men died and the other was seriously injured.
"My nephew came here whole, he left in an urn of ashes," said Elmer Yarborough.
Yarborough is talking about his nephew, 27-year-old Tyrell Penney. Penney was a father of three and had been battling sickle cell disease when he came to see family in Portland after being released from the hospital.
Penney and his mom lived in Sacramento.
"She actually moved from here about 20 plus years ago, because she did not want her children to be involved with gang violence. Both of her children’s dads were involved with gangs," Yarborough said. "Him dying here in Portland was the very thing his mom tried to take him out of here to avoid."
Penney and his cousin Masico Walker were shot outside a bar on SE Division. Penney died at the scene.
"Having to get on the phone and tell my sister that her son died was one of the most painful things I ever had to experience," said Yarborough.
Walker is now paralyzed with an incredibly small chance of ever walking again.
"Just dealing with the fact that he has children and not being able to run and play with them right now is weighing strong on his heart," Yarborough said.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office charged Thomas Earl Cooper in that shooting.
Yarborough says he doesn't know if Cooper had an issue with his nephew or just started shooting.
This shooting was just one in a summer in Portland riddled with gun violence.
From January to September, the Portland Police Bureau tracked a 99 percent increase from 2019 to 2020. The number of shootings significantly increased starting in July - the same month the bureau disbanded its Gun Violence Reduction Team.
Yarborough believes that was a mistake.
"They were taking so many guns off the streets and they knew the gang members, they knew who would retaliate," Yarborough said. "And that’s been disbanded and since then the shootings have skyrocketed."
Officers say the bureau has been defunded specifically in the areas of investigation, prevention, relationships, and community connection associated with shootings.
"We need to have the ability to do that important work, and need the staffing and financing to allow us to. We need to do that work in a way that builds and maintains long term relationships and trust," said Lt. Greg Pashley. "Too much emphasis is placed on police response after the fact, not enough community-wide attention is paid to this, and other issues, before the shots ring out."
Yarborough told FOX 12 he would like the Gun Violence Reduction Team to be reinstated. He says he's not only sad for his own family but the entire city.
He says he loves Portland and grew up here. He believes the city can do better.
