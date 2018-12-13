Residents, dog escape house fire in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters say three people and a dog escaped a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Hillsboro.
Fire crews rushed to 3000 block of Southeast Brookwood Avenue just before 1 p.m. Firefighters say three residents and a family dog were safely outside the two-story home when they arrived on scene.
Crews saw fire and smoke venting from a second-floor window; they also saw flames on the covered back deck. Additional crews arrived and the blaze was extinguished.
Firefighters say no one other people or animals were inside the home.
The house suffered extensive damage and is not inhabitable, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.
The Red Cross has secured short-term lodging for the family and will assist with replacing essentials lost in the fire.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcast Corporation. All rights reserved.
