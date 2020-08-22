Residents extinguish fire before Vancouver Fire arrives

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Vancouver on Saturday.
Just before 6:00 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire at the Market Place Apartments located at 2900 General Anderson Avenue. When they arrived, they found a second-floor apartment with light gray smoke coming out of the windows and doors.
Firefighters said a resident was able to break into the fire extinguisher cabinet and get an initial hit on the fire until firefighters could arrive. They said the resident’s actions helped greatly reduce the size and extent of the fire.
When firefighters entered the apartment, they found clothes that were on fire in the closet and quickly extinguish it with a water extinguisher, according to Vancouver Fire.
Firefighters said they dropped the burning material out the window to the ground to be safely fully extinguish.
No injuries were reported, and all the residents were able to safely evacuate.
Only one apartment was affected, Vancouver Fire said. The Red Cross is helping two adults and two children.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
