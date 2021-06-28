Residents in Hockinson asked to limit water usage

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - It was a record-breaking weekend of water and electricity usage in Clark County and because of that Clark Public Utilities asked people who live in Hockinson to limit how much water they’re using. Over the weekend people used so much water in the heat that in that area the system just wasn’t able to replenish fast enough to meet the demand.
Clark Public Utilities is asking customers who live south of Allworth Road east of 167th Avenue down to SR 500 to limit their water use by not watering the garden, plants, lawn, or using the water for recreation or irrigation. Personal consumption and the necessities are fine. A typical Sunday in June would see nearly 10,750 megawatt hours of usage. Sunday that was just under 18,000. A 67% jump.
When it comes to water a typical June day would pump 25 million gallons, that was instead just under 34 million gallons. Clark Public Utilities was planning some upgrades in that area that were put on hold with the pandemic. That work should be done by the end of the year and would prevent something like this from happening again.
