Residents in Oregon's coastal ghost towns to outsiders: Stay out!

CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon coast is a much different place than it was almost three weeks ago, when FOX 12 cameras caught groups and families vacationing on the beach for spring break.
Clatsop County officials say day trips to Seaside and Cannon Beach are down significantly as more recreational areas, stores and restaurants have closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Seaside's beach was empty of people Wednesday. All entrances are sealed off with yellow tape and signs say that it is closed to everybody.
Besides locals walking their dogs or heading to the grocery store, the sidewalks in Cannon Beach are empty, too.
"The last couple weeks it's been pretty much a ghost town," Jacob Bond, of Cannon Beach, said.
The sign outside of Cannon Beach makes it clear- that's how locals want it to stay, at least for now. The sign reads "Cannon Beach is closed to visitors."
Cannon Beach PD is not messing around. They’re handing out these educational notices today. Signs are up outside of town that say it is closed to visitors.. but I’ve talked to a couple people that are still passing through, as visitors. #stayhomesavelives @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/U16iIdKmBs— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) April 8, 2020
But some are still visiting, and even those with the best intentions may not realize they're not abiding by orders to stay at home.
The Sheerans drove to Cannon Beach from Battle Ground, Washington.
"We love it here so it was worth it, to do two hours each way," Harold Sheeran said. "We've been in the house six weeks since this whole thing started."
Harold and his wife stayed inside their car, simply wanting to eat their sandwiches that they packed at home with a view of the ocean, Sheeran explained. Then they left town, with the intention of driving straight home.
Even without physically setting foot in town, a Cannon Beach police officer said any kind of visit to town from an outside community should be avoided. Officers were handing out educational notices to remind visitors that those violating the evacuation order can be cited with a class C misdemeanor.
"We just can't handle the number of visitors now that we normally would, it just puts too much pressure on the limited resources, medical resources, food resources that we have here," Clatsop County Community Relations Coordinator Tom Bennett said.
The coast line at Cannon Beach remains open to locals, but Seaside's beach is closed to all. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has shut down all state parks, which includes parking lots and beach access points.
Gov. Kate Brown's office also clarified that her order discouraging travel also applies to people who may have a second home in a different community. People are encouraged to stay in their primary residence.
In an emailed statement, Liz Merah with the Governor's office said, "While travel to vacation homes is not explicitly prohibited in the Executive Order, the Governor is asking for Oregonians to follow the spirit of the order. She firmly believes that staying home is the most important thing we can do to help Oregon’s health care workers, as well as other front-line workers, like those in grocery stores and our first responders."
(4) comments
Instead of handing out educational notices, they should be handing out tickets. Large tickets...
Let’s make this permanent.
How rude!!
If only communities were this strict with illegal camping.
