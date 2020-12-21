(KPTV) – Thousands of people who live in the Columbia River Gorge may face disrupted gas service Monday morning, NW Natural reported.
According to NW Natural, a vehicle crashed into a district regulator station around 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Due to the crash, natural gas customers in White Salmon and Hood River may experience loss of service.
NW Natural provides gas service to about 5,000 customers in White Salmon and Hood River. The late-night crash prompted the line operated by Williams NW Pipeline Company, which provides gas to NW Natural, to be shut off.
NW Natural said its crews are working with emergency officials to determine the affected line’s impact to gas service and are working on a solution.
As of 4:30 a.m., there was no estimate for when service will be restored. NW Natural customers don’t need to do anything in response to the loss of service and should not relight any gas service equipment until they are contacted by NW Natural.
NW Natural said technicians will be going door-to-door to affected households to restore their service.
NW Natural did not release any additional details on the crash. The driver’s condition is not known.
