NEAR DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - Four people and several pets escaped a house fire near Dallas early Monday morning without injury, according to Dallas Fire & EMS.
Fire crews responded to the home on Clow Corner Road, which is east of Dallas, just after 1:30 a.m.
Officials say the four occupants of the home were startled awake by the fire, evacuated immediately and called 911 for help.
When firefighters arrived at the home, they found the attached garage fully-involved with fire, and say flames quickly spread to the residence. Crews stopped the fire from spreading shortly after arriving on scene.
A combination of 27 volunteer and emergency responders from SW Polk Fire District, Dallas Fire & EMS, Polk Fire District #1, and Amity Fire responded to fight the fire.
Dallas Fire & EMS says the home did not have working fire alarms.
The attached garage and everything inside of it is a total loss, according to fire officials.
Due to heat and smoke damage, the home is uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is assisting the residents. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.