BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said four people escaped safely after a fire at a duplex in Beaverton early Tuesday morning.

TVF&R said just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple callers reported a residential fire in the 15000 block of Southwest Jaylee Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a large volume of fire and heavy smoke at the back of the duplex. It was moving from the first to second floor.

A second alarm was called, but the extra resources were cleared before arrival after the initial units gained control of the fire.

Both duplex units received substantial damage and have been deemed uninhabitable. A total of four adults and one dog have been displaced. The duplex had working carbon monoxide smoke alarms which warned residents to evacuate.

TVF&R has not released a cause of the fire. A fire investigator is on the scene.

