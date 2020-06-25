CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Health officials are warning people to avoid direct contact with water in Lacamas Lake and Round Lake after tests revealed elevated levels of cyanotoxins.
Results from water samples taken from Lacamas and Round lakes on Monday revealed cyanotoxins above the threshold levels recommended by the Washington Department of Health.
Officials upgraded the advisory at Round Lake in Camas and are now posting warning signs at Round Lake.
Cyanotoxins can be harmful to people, especially young children, and deadly for small pets that drink the water. Clark County Public Health recommends the following tips:
- No swimming, water skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking or canoeing.
- No drinking lake water.
- No water contact for animals.
- Cleaning fish well and discarding organs.
- Avoiding areas of scum when using motorized boats.
Health officials will continue to monitor water at the lakes and take weekly water samples as long as blooms are present. Heritage Park and Lacamas Regional Park restrooms and shelters are currently open. Water in park restrooms and drinking fountains remains safe to drink.
