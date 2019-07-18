OCEANSIDE, OR (KPTV) – The Oceanside Water District warned of a potential contamination at their main reservoirs Thursday and urged residents not to drink their water until further notice.
The Tillamook Police Department notified the water district earlier Thursday that a person whose vehicle was found near the district’s main reservoirs indicated that an attempt was made to contaminate the water system.
The water district says it will drain and flush the reservoirs as a precaution, although there is no evidence to suggest the person succeeded or gained access to the reservoirs, according to officials.
“As our customers, you have a right to know that we are working with local law enforcement and as a precaution have discontinued using those reservoirs until they can be drained, re-filled, and the entire distribution system flushed,” the water district says.
Officials expect to resolve the situation within the next few days. Officials warn against boiling the water, as it does not reduce the amount of some contaminants and may concentrate them, according to the water district.
“Over-the-counter filters may also not be effective,” the water district says. “If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor.”
