Resignation of RRT in Portland similar to resignations in other cities over last year

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While Portland grapples with what will happen now that the Rapid Response Team resigned, other cities have also dealt with similar issues.
In Minneapolis last June, following the death of George Floyd, a number of officers quit, saying they weren’t receiving enough support. There, the police chief said the number of officers resigning wasn’t great enough to be a detriment to the department.
In Buffalo, after two officers were suspended last year, the department's entire Emergency Response Team resigned. Similar to Portland, the officers did not resign from their jobs, but from their duties on the response team. In that case, the city said New York State Police would provide additional troopers.
In South Florida, ten members of the Hallandale Beach SWAT team stepped down, citing command members kneeling with protesters as their last straw.
And in Albuquerque, the Emergency Response Team, which handles protests there, also resigned. Officers said they felt over scrutinized, so they decided to take a stand and step down.
The department said it also saw a number of officers leaving the department all together. However, that department similarly said the resignations would not impact crowd control operations.
FOX 12 did reach out to these departments to get an update, but did not hear back.
It remains to be seen how the resignations will impact operations in Portland.
