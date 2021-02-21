OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – For the last three days, Oregon City High School has been a storm resource center where people could find necessities like blankets, water and charging stations.
"We take care of each other in the community," Todd Nicholson, the director of special services for the Oregon City School District, said.
The Oregon City School District and Clackamas County Emergency Services partnered to create a storm resource center this weekend to provide necessities like non-perishable foods to people waiting to get their power restored.
"We served between 350 and 400 families just inside. Then, outside, with food distribution, we served a lot more families than that. So, all total, we were able to distribute 40,000 pounds of food," Nicholson said.
Nicholson said those impacted by the storm were more than grateful for the helping hand.
"We found a lot of folks that talked to us that they actually haven't eaten for a few days, and they were really hungry and needed food. So today, we were able to turn to and figure out how to serve some hot fresh meals," Nicholson said.
These volunteers work as crews work to restore power in the small pockets of Clackamas County, still facing outages. According to PGE's website, there have been significant delays as more trees fell on power lines from Salem to Oregon city. They said this set back restoration to 25 different substations.
While Saturday was the last day the OCHS resource center was open, there are still three other locations In Clackamas County that will be open Sunday. You can find the locations at Clackamas County's website under their storm resource section.
