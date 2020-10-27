PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -Skid marks at the intersection of NE Killingsworth and 15th Avenue are left behind after members of Portland’s drifting community got together to perform doughnuts in honor of a well-known street racer who was shot and killed, according to the victim’s father.
Neighbors said they were trying to sleep Monday night when they heard the ruckus.
“I heard a lot of tire noise, screaming of tires on the pavement,” said Yehundah Winter. “It just sounded very chaotic.”
Just the night prior, Portland police responded to another street-racing and stunt gathering that shutdown Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Columbia Boulevard.
Officers told FOX 12 street racing and drifting is popular in the summer and during good weather in the fall. According to the bureau, the problem now is that it’s becoming harder for officers to respond to calls from concerned drivers and neighbors.
“Right now, in Portland, we really are suffering from a lack of police resources and availability,” Lt. Greg Pashley said Tuesday.
Pashley said budget cuts and frequent violent protests and riots have put a squeeze on the department during a time when there are fewer officers to respond to an increasing volume of calls.
Pashley added that there are only about 315 patrol officers to fill 24/7 shifts spread across the three precincts.
“We have a hard time responding to things like domestic violence calls that are in progress, robberies that are in progress, shooting reports that are just coming in, or street racing issues,” Pashley said.
As for what happened Monday night at Killingsworth and 15th, neighbors said it was highly unusual for the area and one neighbor, Tracy Terry, said the group of drivers gathered there because his son, Noah Terry grew up in a home near the intersection.
“My son was just murdered,” Terry said. “I’m hurting as a father because I lost my son and what transpired last night here was a memorial.”
Noah Terry was well-known in Portland’s drifting scene.
“All my son wanted to do was slide his car,” Tracy Terry said.
His 22-year-old son was shot and killed Saturday night, although police have shared few details about the case and haven’t said anything about a suspect.
While Terry grieves the loss of his son, he wants to remember Noah by pushing for a solution to keep the community and street racers safe.
“I know what they do is wrong, but that is the only thing they got and I’d rather have their back to help them do something different where they’re not on drugs, to where there not on the streets,” Terry said. “I’m asking Portland Police, the city of Portland, if you guys are so unhappy with what these kids are doing, give them a place to go.”
Police said the street racing events happen nearly every Sunday night attract crowds of up to 200 people. Officers said it’s dangerous for everyone involved and the community. They ask drivers to save the racing and stunts for the race tracks.
