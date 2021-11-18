Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases still unusually high in Oregon among children

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Over the summer, cases of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV spiked among children and those numbers in Oregon are still increasing.
Dr. Eliza Hayes Bakken from OHSU said the rise in cases is likely because of the pandemic but it’s still to early to determine exactly why this is happening but says it could be because last year kids were mostly kept home when they normally would have been exposed to it from daycares or on the playground.
“So that’s potentially left a larger group of kids this year experiencing their first RSV infection at kind of older ages than we would usually see,” Bakken said. According to data from the Oregon Health Authority from November 1, 2020 through January 2, 2021 there were only 5 cases of RSV in the state.
“Certainly we had an unusually low year last year, very, very few cases of RSV,” Bakken said. However, those numbers skyrocketed this year. OHA reported 122 cases for the week of November 7-13 of this year. Bakken also said they typically give a medication called Synagis to patients at high risk of contracting RSV beginning in November but this year they started prescribing it in October.
“We usually tend to have RSV seasons so starting Synagis in November, December sometimes and seeing it peak in December/January sometimes even as late as February,” she said. While that medication can help prevent RSV, there is no cure. Bakken said it’s important for parents to be on the lookout because RSV can set kids up to develop secondary bacterial diseases and make them really sick.
“Definitely possible for a bacterial infection to kind of climb up in there and set up shop in an ear or in the lungs causing pneumonia or an ear infection and so when those things happen we do need to use antibiotics to turn a child around,” she said. Bakken also said symptoms for RSV are similar to COVID-19 and the best way for you to know the difference is to get your child tested.