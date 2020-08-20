PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Danny Bostic isn’t shy about his Blazers pride–in fact, he wants to show it off, and is helping others do the same.
The Blazers and Lakers traded leads during game one of the playoff series on Tuesday before Lillard took control, leading the team to victory. Now, the team will face off against the Lakers again, now working for a two-game lead.
Lillard says he’s feeling really comfortable with his teammates.
“Our effort is only going to have to get better, and I think each game is gonna get tougher and tougher for us as they adjust and as things balance out, we got the first one, we know it’s gonna be harder, we know they probably won’t miss the same shots that they missed last night going forward,” Lillard said.
While fans can’t cheer the Blazers on in person, Bostic, the Blazers barber, is sharing his excitement from afar, with help from his clippers.
Bostic owns Celebrity Status Barbershop in northeast Portland has been doing Blazer-themed haircuts for several years for every playoff game Portland wins. Bostic says he is adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions.
FOX 12 crews watched on Thursday as Bostic worked on a client who wanted the team’s logo buzzed onto the side of his head. Bostic says he’s done a wide variety of basketball-themed designs over the years.
“I did one with a basketball hoop, ya know, hopefully we beat the Lakers, and I’m gonna go ahead and do a broom sweeping a Laker out, and that's gonna be the one, a broom sweeping a Laker,” Bostic said.
Bostic at one point was featured in the Blazers’ yearbook. The team tips off against the Lakers at 6p.m. on Thursday.
