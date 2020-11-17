Restaurant industry leaders say hospitality industry unfairly targeted by state restrictions

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As new restrictions for restaurants go into effect Wednesday in Oregon and Washington, some feel that restaurants are being unfairly targeted, while being linked to very few outbreaks.
Now, the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association is asking that the Oregon legislature create a $75 million fund to help save the hospitality industry. It says that restaurants and bars have been disproportionately affected by restrictions in Oregon.
“We have operators around the state who are literally hanging on by their fingernails, just waiting for that vaccine to be widely distributed amongst or local economies around the state,” said Jason Brandt, with ORLA.
ORLA has continued to advocate for Gov. Kate Brown to reconsider restrictions on bars and restaurants.
“We’re having a hard time understanding why more than one household can congregate in an uncontrolled environment, where our environments are controlled and actually require third party oversight and masks that don’t come off until you’re in a stationary position,” Brandt said.
ORLA says that restaurants are linked to only 0.76% of workplace outbreaks. In the latest weekly COVID-19 report from the Oregon Health Authority, of the nearly 100 workplace outbreaks listed, only three were at restaurants. But, other industries accounted for many more outbreaks, like food processing plants, lumber companies and major retail chains.
However, Brown says that this is what must be done.
“I know that this is really hard on our businesses, particularly our iconic small businesses that have really come to define Oregon and create, not only a national reputation, but an international reputation," Brown said. "But, we have no choice."
Brandt says he agrees with Brown that money needs to come from the federal government, but he also says the state needs to help. That’s why ORLA announced it was asking for $75 million to help struggling restaurant owners.
“We remain cautiously optimistic that we haven’t crossed the finish line yet and there’s still opportunities for our elected leaders to help the industry that’s been most devastated compared to all other industries here in Oregon,” said Brandt.
Brandt says he also feels the restrictions are being written based on what bars and restaurants used to look like and not what they look like now. He says that restaurants and bars have completely transformed to be COVID-friendly environments.
