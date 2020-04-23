Restaurant initiative 'Feed it Forward PDX' makes 10,000 meals for those in need

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland restaurant group is keeping employees working and feeding people in need at the same time.
They’ve started a meal sponsorship program called “Feed it Forward PDX.”
And they've already made about 10,000 meals in three weeks.
“We gather donations and contributions from the community and use those to feed people in need,” said Toro Bravo Inc. co-owner Renee Gorham.
They’re making the best of what’s been a difficult situation.
“When this all started, we closed nine of our restaurants, we laid off about 275 employees which was just beyond heartbreaking in every way,” Gorham said.
They found themselves with extra inventory, employees in need of work and so many community members in need of food.
So, they started giving out free food bags and making meals for those staying at the Oregon Convention Center. Eventually they brought in donations, hired back dozens of staff, and partnered with four nonprofits in what’s now become Feed it Forward PDX.
“It’s almost half of what we’re giving out per day, so it’s incredibly impactful,” said Pippa Arend. She’s the co-founder of nonprofit p:ear, which works mostly with homeless youth. She said these meals have been a huge help as they’ve had to adapt their services because of COVID-19.
“We’re also seeing a lot of adults that we’re serving food to as well, and we just didn’t say no, so right now, we’re serving about 400 meals out the door right now which is a lot,” she said.
In addition to the nonprofits, the Toro Bravo restaurants are offering free or discounted meals for individuals too.
“If you’re facing food insecurity, you can give us a call, let us know you have $5, $10, maybe you have $0 and we will gladly feed your family,” Gorham said.
You can find more information and how to donate or sponsor meals by clicking here.
